McDonald’s is temporarily closing its US offices to report layoffs

New York Fast food giant McDonald’s It has temporarily closed its offices in the United States as it prepares to announce layoffs, it announced The Wall Street Journal (Wall Street Journal).

The information in the newspaper, which the company has not yet confirmed, cites an email in which McDonald’s informed its employees in its offices in the United States and some outside the country that they must work from their homes between Monday and Wednesday.

According to the letter, the company plans to use those days to report employee decisions virtually.

Last January, McDonald’s had already announced that it was preparing for a restructuring and that the changes would begin to be announced in April, without giving any details on how many jobs could be affected or the savings sought.

Some of the jobs that exist today will be transferred or will disappear.said then-CEO Chris Kempzynski, citing the Wall Street Journal.

McDonald’s employs about 150,000 people around the world in its offices and in the restaurants that it operates directly, not to mention the franchises. Almost 70% of these jobs are outside the United States.

This Monday, the company’s shares opened higher on Wall Street and a half hour after the start of operations, advancing about 0.50%.

In Puerto Rico, the company that owns McDonald’s is golden arches.