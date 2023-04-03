Costco: Which cities in Mexico have gas stations and who has access to them?

Stores Costco Wholesale is an international chainand has branches in America, Asia, Europe and Oceaniawhich operates with memberships for partners who, in addition to offering local and international items, also have gas stations.

Maybe you’ve been there and haven’t been shown how it works, but we tell you that not all people can access it Costco gas pumpsonly those who have the membership can do this and pay not with cash, but with debit or credit card and they don’t accept tips.

However, not all cities in Mexico have Costco gas stations, so we tell you which ones there are so you can search and take advantage of them.

Cities with Costco gas stations

According to him Official Costco websiteGasoline service is located in the following municipalities in Mexico:

Celaya

Culiacán

Lion

Los Cabos

Mexicali

Puebla

San Luis Potosi

Saltillo

Toluca

Beautiful villa

Atizapan

cove

Vallarta port

Chihuahua

Leon Torres Landa

Leon Campester

What are the hours of operation for Costco gas stations?

We are gas stations They are managed differently from the traditional ones, which you can find open almost 24 hours a day.

Costco gas stations Monday, Friday From 6:00 am to 9:00 pm Saturday and Sunday From 7:00 am to 9 pm.

When you get to a Costco gas station, just file membership To verify that it is up to date and that your service request can be submitted.

Later, when you pay for fuel, the payment will be made with your credit or debit card; Upon commencement of the supply process, a pre-authorization of an approximate amount is required from the issuing bank. At the end of the transaction, a notification will be sent immediately informing the “transaction complete” to the card-issuing bank of the final amount.

