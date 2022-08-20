Maya Day – Yucatecan girls will participate in the International Science Fair in Paraguay

Yucatan > Society

The talent, effort and dedication that Evelyn Noemi Lugo Gongora and Andrea Gabriela Burgos Magana put into their science project has received a boost from Governor Mauricio Villa Dosal, who supports them with air transportation and an economic stimulus dedicated to the expenses of his trip to participate in the International ExpoCiencias “Facitec Girasoles” 2022, which will take place from 22 To August 28, in Paraguay.

Mauricio Villa Dosal, governor of Yucatan, reported that minors will receive air transportation support and economic stimulus to cover their travel expenses. Vila Dosal welcomed the residents of Oxkutzcab, and reiterated their support “to continue to raise the names of Yucatan and Mexico abroad, with” Maya Science. The Amazing Findings of Chichen Itza’ Castle, Prototype, with Model, Showing the Descent of Kukulkan, the Feathered Serpent, from the Perspective of the Mayan Civilization.

To do this, Evelyn Noemi, 12, and Andrea Gabriella, 11, gave support for their trips and guarantee their attendance at the aforementioned international meeting, a trip they could also take with their mothers, as well as financial support for transportation and meals. during his stay in the South American country.

The students, accompanied by their mothers and the head of the Women’s Secretariat (Semujeres), Maria Cristina Castillo Espinosa, explained to the Governor what their innovative initiative is about, “by which they will be measured in the competition, as worthy representatives of the entity and the whole country.

It was 2021 when the girls took first place at ExpoCiencias Yucatán, in the Kids Science Gang category; In December, they won their diploma in a Paraguayan competition during the National Science Fair, in Durango, and on International Women’s Day, they were part of the Inspiring Women 2022 campaign, promoted by Semujeres.

