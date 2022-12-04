December 4, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Mariazel: Are you in trouble? The driver wears a bikini on the beach in Qatar and they ask her not to use it

Mariazel: Are you in trouble? The driver wears a bikini on the beach in Qatar and they ask her not to use it

Phyllis Ward December 4, 2022 2 min read

Mariazel, the presenter of “Me caigo de risa”, traveled to Qatar to watch the FIFA World Cup, in which she shared special moments with her followers as she walked through the World Cup headquarters; however, On this occasion, he uploaded on social networks a “strange” experience he experienced while visiting one of the beaches of the Arab country.

Previously, in the media, it was already known that due to the religion professed in that region (Islam), there are certain rules and dress codes for its inhabitants, and although foreigners do not follow them “in the lower letter”, because they can wear shorts, skirts and dresses below the knees , It seems that this is only suitable in places where there is a festive atmosphere of football, where In the middle of the beach, they asked the famous woman to cover her body because she was wearing a bikini.

Through Instagram, the presenter shared the anecdote she had with the Qatari authorities.

It all started when Mariazel arrived at Simaisma Al Khor, one of the closest places to her hotel. Mariazel expressed her surprise that the beach was deserted and even invited fans to visit the area.

Although she was initially wearing a black dress, in later clips she is seen wearing a black two-piece swimsuit.

Moments later, he said, “I did not score at that time out of respect for the officials, but it is the first time and I have seen that I was able to walk in shorts and that the tourists walk as they want, especially in the area where there is more World Cup atmosphere, walking around Qatar.”

See also  Psychological abuse of nuns in monasteries, revealed in a book

He explained that later One of the officers deigned to approach her and inform her and her traveling companion that the suit could not be worn at that place and asked them to dress themselves.Seeing this, the women obeyed and the police officer withdrew: “Strange but those are the rules,” he said.

gm

Threads

Read also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registration means acceptance of the Terms and Conditions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

This is how Guatemalan referee Mario Escobar was with Lionel Messi in the Argentina-Australia match

December 4, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

The five keys to the Argentina vs Australia match

December 4, 2022 Phyllis Ward
6 min read

battle in the historic charter to rent a balcony; At stake is the 2023 elections

December 3, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

Why changing automatic transmission oil can harm its operation

December 4, 2022 Roger Rehbein
4 min read

Awarded Markus Moczynski Chairs and Medals

December 4, 2022 Zera Pearson
4 min read

Tite’s hilarious response when asked if Neymar will play against South Korea in the World Cup Round of 16

December 4, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Mariazel: Are you in trouble? The driver wears a bikini on the beach in Qatar and they ask her not to use it

December 4, 2022 Phyllis Ward