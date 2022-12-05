It’s not fencing, it’s the militarization of Soyapango

Two MPs criticized the measure. One of them says that it is part of the publicity and advertising strategy around the security issue by Bukele

A retired major general confirmed that the military deployment seen in the municipality of Soyapango since Saturday is not a military siege but militarization, and asked that his identity be withheld.

The Major General said that he has serious doubts that the Armed Forces have the ability, in terms of human resources, to employ 8,500 personnel in one municipality, as confirmed by the President of the Republic, Neb Bukil, yesterday morning.

The retired soldier also made an assessment on the deployment: it is a screen (demonstration) that they are firing in that commune, he confirmed, estimating that there would be about 3,000 military personnel mustered at most.

In the same sense, the appreciation of MP Anabel Peluso of the FMLN party.

I think this government continues to deal with the security issue from an advertising strategy perspective and a propaganda perspective. generating visualizations”, The legislator stated.

Peluso also emphasized that this government is “increasingly militarizing the security of citizens, something that was organized after the signing of the peace agreements.

“If at some point they cordon off and prevent free passage, they are violating another right that has not been suspended, at least with the system of exception to which they have agreed,” It is a way of stigmatizing the municipality, said Peluso who also said.

For her part, Vamos’ deputy, Claudia Ortiz, emphasized that resorting to militarism is characteristic of authoritarian leaders.

Authoritarian leaders always have good excuses for militarizing a country. He has a good example in Nicaragua. We want justice and security, but… who is responsible for public security? It’s the PNC, not the armed forces.” claimed.

In Ortiz’s opinion, it is no coincidence that so many resources are being used to strengthen not the National Civil Police, but the Armed Forces.

Will the armed forces determine the innocence or guilt of the detainee? no. Therefore, there is a need for an independent Attorney General’s Office and an independent Supreme Court of Justice, but we know that there is neither,” Ortiz said.

“Leaving public security in the hands of the armed forces and the justice system folded over power has already caused arbitrary arrests in the country, deaths in prisons, and the abolition of the right to defense. We want security, but not at the expense of honorable fear.” pointed out.