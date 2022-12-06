Moscow accuses Kyiv of carrying out drone strikes in Russia

Fighting in eastern Ukraine is still concentrated in the Pakhmut region of Donetsk, according to Ukrainian officials.

“The Donetsk sector is the most difficult, as the Russians are trying to capture Bakhmut, and all settlements from Lysychansk to Bakhmut are important to them,” Serhiy Heidi, head of the Luhansk regional military administration, told Ukrainian TV.

Lisychansk is located in the neighboring Luhansk region and was captured by Russian forces in June.

Heidi said that the Ukrainian army had destroyed “a large number of occupiers’ personnel and equipment” in the town of Belohorivka.

“Now they are trying to break through the defense line, where they plan to make an extra bridge to expand the attack. There are round-the-clock attacks there, this area is constantly being bombed. Six people are still in the village; they are dealing with old people who don’t want to leave. It’s hard to get people out.” who don’t want to leave,” said the officer.

Amid difficult climatic conditions, Heidi stated, “The liberation of the Luhansk region is very difficult. However, there is something positive. Our forces are not far from Kremina”, a town north of Lysichansk and occupied since spring.

Meanwhile, Pavlo Kirilenko, head of the Donetsk regional military administration, said that in the aftermath of Russian missile attacks on parts of Donetsk on Monday, “emergency power outages continue. Electrical engineers are working on the system with power sources back up. The situation in general, The situation is stable. After an emergency outage, the generators are started.”

He said that the situation around Bakhmut was “very tense”.

“The enemy’s claims that Bakhmut has been captured and that they are on the outskirts of the city are incorrect,” he added. “Most of the people evacuated Bakhmut. There are now about 12,000 residents in Bakhmut from 81,000 before the invasion. The enemy is trying to wipe out the civilian population.”

The Ukrainian military said the Bakhmut center was hit and an administrative building, a dormitory and a residential building were damaged.

The city of Vohlidar was also bombed by the Russians, Kirilenko said, and Kurakhov and Ostre, a kindergarten, four skyscrapers and seven private homes were damaged.