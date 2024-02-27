Maria Corina Machado warns of the escalation of repression in Venezuela

“The problem is not with my name and title, but with the fact that Maduro does not Accepts the possibility of loss. Atlantic Council.

The presidential candidate stressed that the regime will not accept a candidate who can defeat him, and asked what conditions must be met by the candidate he supports. Accepting an alternative candidate means accepting the option of losing to Maduro. The regime does not accept the possibility of losing the elections. He added: “They want to make sure in advance that they will not lose.”

Moreover, the leader indicated that she is fulfilling her responsibility, and called for an analysis of what Maduro will have to do, as well as the role that the international community must play to ensure a peaceful transition in Venezuela.

“Venezuelans have become empowered because we have decided what we want and who we want: ideas, visions and who should be in charge,” he said.

Likewise, Maria Corina recalled her tour last week through the east of the country and said: “It helped me realize that we are in a different place, and this is changing every hour. To think that this is an electoral problem is to not understand what is happening in Venezuela. This is profound, it is a social phenomenon.” “Very strong.”

In this sense, he stressed that this is the first time in 25 years that a real possibility of political change has been seen in Venezuela.

“In 25 years, this is the first time we have seen a presidential election in which we are convinced, in Venezuela and abroad, that we will win. “We've never been 80-20 in a presidential election.”

Candidate in pursuit

On the other hand, Maria Corina Machado spoke about the obstacles she had to overcome as a candidate, and described herself as a “candidate under persecution,” in light of all the prohibitions imposed on her by the regime.

“I cannot board a plane, I cannot rent audio equipment or transportation for my colleagues; three members of my national team are on trial, their passports have been revoked; and four members of my team in the states are detained, in addition to all the threats I receive. So who is obstructing the electoral process? His words were, “We are committed to the Constitution.”

The opposition leader indicated that it is in Maduro's interest to negotiate with her because it offers a reasonable agreement for himself and everyone in the regime. He added: “There is no way to continue with the negotiating agreement if the people of Venezuela do not support it.” “We Venezuelans need to have confidence in the leadership that represents them in these negotiations.”

