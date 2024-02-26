February 28, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The Chavista Association proposes to reform the housing law “for the benefit” of tenants

The Chavista Association proposes to reform the housing law “for the benefit” of tenants

Phyllis Ward February 26, 2024 1 min read

A photo taken on September 24, 2020 shows residential buildings in central Caracas (Venezuela). EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Deputy National Assembly and Member of the Subcommittee on Housing and Housing, Rigel Sergeant He considered reforming the housing benefits system law It will allow tenants to access or rehabilitate the home.

by Union Radio

To make the lease reliable

“Sunavi goes into communities to serve not only renters, but also small landlords (…) More than 500 thousand families have rental housing as an option.”pointed out.

Sergeant said the National Rental Housing Authority (Sunavi) oversees the cost paid by tenants.

“Some charge exorbitant amounts in dollars for spaces that are up to 100 years old. They ask between $50, $100, and even $200.” He said.

Sergeant pointed out that through Sonavi, at least 150 cases of voluntary surrender of house tenants were recorded without resorting to administrative bodies to prosecute them.

“Sonavi has a high attendance rate of tenants and owners (…) When we see more than 100 cases through dialogue, this means that this is possible.”He pointed out.

See also  Former presidents come out in support of the courts and warn of "constitutional and democratic dangers"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Varadero is now the 10th best beach in the world, according to TripAdvisor

February 28, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

MRI prices in Caracas are reaching alarming numbers

February 28, 2024 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Tanker storm in Venezuela grows while PDVSA faces difficulties delivering oil

February 27, 2024 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

Lanes will be closed on the Paso del Norte Bridge due to the binational race

February 28, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

Saprissa is on the verge of achieving a breakthrough against Philadelphia Union, but has been eliminated from the CONCACAF Champions Cup

February 28, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

He managed to capture an impressive cosmic angel at the frontier of the universe – he taught me about science

February 28, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Varadero is now the 10th best beach in the world, according to TripAdvisor

February 28, 2024 Phyllis Ward