The Chavista Association proposes to reform the housing law “for the benefit” of tenants

Deputy National Assembly and Member of the Subcommittee on Housing and Housing, Rigel Sergeant He considered reforming the housing benefits system law It will allow tenants to access or rehabilitate the home.

To make the lease reliable

“Sunavi goes into communities to serve not only renters, but also small landlords (…) More than 500 thousand families have rental housing as an option.”pointed out.

Sergeant said the National Rental Housing Authority (Sunavi) oversees the cost paid by tenants.

“Some charge exorbitant amounts in dollars for spaces that are up to 100 years old. They ask between $50, $100, and even $200.” He said.

Sergeant pointed out that through Sonavi, at least 150 cases of voluntary surrender of house tenants were recorded without resorting to administrative bodies to prosecute them.

“Sonavi has a high attendance rate of tenants and owners (…) When we see more than 100 cases through dialogue, this means that this is possible.”He pointed out.