Marc Anthony invited Sergio Ramos to the stage during a concert in Spain

Of the 11 concerts scheduled in that country, Marc Anthony has already given three concerts in Barcelona, ​​Santiago de Compostela and Madrid, respectively.

from June 17 Marc Anthony is in Spain promoting his tour Pa’lla voy جولة tour.

On Tuesday 21, Mark sang for his fans at the IFEMA fairgrounds, Madrid, and surprised his fans with a special guest reception.

During the evening, Salsero performed his songs in front of his fans. However, the presence of footballer Sergio Ramos, who was accompanied by his wife Pilar Rubio, became popular on social media.

Mark showed that he had friendship with Sergio Ramos and invited him to the stage.

Read more: From the stadiums to the stage: Johnny Depp announces a tour with his band Hollywood Vampires (concerts and his time in Europe)

“I want to share this moment with a brother who represents us all. Honor: Sergio, Sergio…”, Salcero said while explaining live my life.

Ramos went up on stage and approached Mark and they merged into a hug. In addition, the Spanish football player greeted the audience and returned to his place.

Feel, dance and enjoy that life is one Live La Vida and the night we live with Marc Anthony and Sergio Ramos 🥰😻 @Marc Anthony @Sergio Ramos #PallaVoy pic.twitter.com/AnMsBeNB9u – Carol • (@CarolStephaniaN) June 22 2022

Read also: Shakira: touching photos that reveal the singer’s sadness after her separation from Gerard Pique