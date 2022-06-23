June 24, 2022

Marc Anthony y Sergio Ramos

Marc Anthony invited Sergio Ramos to the stage during a concert in Spain

Lane Skeldon June 23, 2022 2 min read

from June 17 Marc Anthony is in Spain promoting his tour Pa’lla voy جولة tour.

Of the 11 concerts scheduled in that country, Marc Anthony has already given three concerts in Barcelona, ​​Santiago de Compostela and Madrid, respectively.

On Tuesday 21, Mark sang for his fans at the IFEMA fairgrounds, Madrid, and surprised his fans with a special guest reception.

During the evening, Salsero performed his songs in front of his fans. However, the presence of footballer Sergio Ramos, who was accompanied by his wife Pilar Rubio, became popular on social media.

Mark showed that he had friendship with Sergio Ramos and invited him to the stage.

“I want to share this moment with a brother who represents us all. Honor: Sergio, Sergio…”, Salcero said while explaining live my life.

Ramos went up on stage and approached Mark and they merged into a hug. In addition, the Spanish football player greeted the audience and returned to his place.

