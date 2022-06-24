Alicia Machado turns up the heat in a stunning bodycon dress with mirrors | video

Former beauty queen, Venezuelan Alicia Machadoimpressed by his presence in Your Urban Music Awards By showing off her slender figure in a very special dress, a sign of her performance that night.

Machado, also winner of the first season of the popular The House of the, reality show from the series TelemundoShe appeared in front of the cameras and on the event’s red carpet, in a mirror-encrusted dress, which she literally shone all night long in front of dozens of distinguished guests.

Machadowhich is one The most beautiful Latin American women And successful in the world of entertainment, she did not miss the opportunity to show her personality and send kisses and congratulations to all her fans who knew about her and her participation in the event.

The Venezuelan beauty is impressive (Image: Instagram)

Dazzle at the event

In addition to the perfect appearance, Alicia was responsible for lead piece From an award ceremony that recognizes the best in urban music in Spanish.

The dress that grabbed attention as well as its presence mirror inlayhe also had a tail decorated with bird feathers, while in part of right leg He was barefoot and also wore high-heeled slippers.

The Venezuelan created such a sensation that, in addition to this particular design, her dress showed off the small waist and exceptional figure that Machado had had since she was a little girl and Miss UniverseAlthough the former president of the United States, Donald Trumpdo not think so.

The winner of The House of Celebrities looks radiant (Image: Instagram)

