Management is the profession with the highest number of jobs, followed by business, social sciences and engineering – El Sol de Tlaxcala

Whether in the entity or in the state, The area with the largest number of employees is administration and business; Followed by law, social sciences and engineering for manufacturing and construction, according to data for the first quarter of 2023, the Labor Observatory confirmed.

The portal, coordinated by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security (STyPS), indicated that he is in Tlaxcala There are 99 thousand 617 working professionals. While at the national level the number of people with a full academic degree and With employment 10.9 million people, according to the National Survey of Occupations and Employment.

With this arrangement he confirmed that he was in Tlaxcala Average monthly income From professional workers It is 10 thousand 448 pesos. There are 49.6% of professional men and 50.4% of professional women.

OLA has determined that the areas showing the lowest number of workers are from Natural Science; Mathematics and statistics. Agricultural and veterinary engineering and servicesat the national level.

In this sense, he noted that in the first part of the year There are 47% of working women out of the total number of professionals working in the formal sector. The areas in which they perform most are education, health sciences, arts and humanities, social sciences, law and services. On the contrary, the least present are ICT, engineering, manufacturing and construction, and finally agricultural engineering and veterinary medicine.

He added that As of the first quarter of 2023 from the National Survey of Occupations and Employment, only 4.9% of working professionals fall within the 20- to 24-year-old age group, Which are mainly concentrated in the areas of services, engineering, manufacturing and construction. While working professionals between the ages of 25 and 34 are largely concentrated in service fields.

He pointed this out Working professionals between the ages of 35 and 44 are more represented in ICT fields.

For the group of working professionals over 45 years of age, the majority are observed in the fields of agricultural engineering and veterinary medicine.

Training

Because of the above, STyPS reported that it is bringing training courses closer to Tlaxcalans through a distance training program for workers. Through an electronic platform, they provide training courses and courses with the aim of acquiring knowledge, developing and mastering skills, and thus improving their work performance.

He pointed this out Courses are free and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The OLA also provides guidance on how to prepare a CV, on the risks they are exposed to while performing their duties, as well as the provisions contained in the official Mexican regulations and standards on safety, health and working environment in force. works.

finally, Interested parties are invited to visit the official OLA website where useful information about jobs is available.