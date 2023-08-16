Man wins $2 million Powerball by buying a ticket at Texas HEB

residing in Saint Anthony Become the lucky winner of a $2 million prize Texas Arsenal When purchasing a ticket in a HEB Store With the money he found in his pocket.

According to information from local media, the person who won the lottery bought the ticket from a branch in Alamo City and it turned out that it contained the numbers 19, 21, 37, 50, 65 and 26, which is the same ticket. He won this past August 13, according to the Texas Lottery.

Where is the HEB store where the ticket was purchased?

The winning ticket was purchased from branch No. 8219 of Marbach RoadSan Antonio, Texas.

On July 13, another citizen of San Antonio, Texas He also won $1 million on a ticket he bought at the HEB store at 12777 I-10 W.

It was not the only occasions on which a HEB Store It was the place where the winning ticket was purchased, on July 11th a lucky person bought a winning ticket at the Houston branch.

HEB also produced another winner in early March when a Texas Hill Country resident won a million dollar prize with a scratch-off ticket purchased at HEB in Springs drip.

For security reasons, the identities of the Texas Power Ball winners have not been disclosed.