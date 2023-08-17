Delta Air Lines increases flights to China

Delta Airlines It will significantly increase its presence in China in the coming months by boosting frequencies in Flights connecting Seattle and Detroit to Shanghai Pudong (PVG)In addition to resuming another path that he had left in February 2020 when the epidemic broke out.

From October 29, the airline will operate daily between Seattle and Shanghai, when you currently operate two weekly flights. The service is carried out on airplanes Airbus A330-900 With 29 seats in business class, 28 seats in premium economy class, and 224 seats in economy class.

On the same date he will take Flights between Detroit and Shanghai Two to three flights a week with Jets Airbus A350-900 With 32 Business Class seats, 48 ​​Premium Economy seats, and 226 Economy Class seats.

On the other side, Delta Airlines plans to fly again between Los Angeles and Shanghai Starting March 2024 with four weekly frequencies.

On the first two routes, Delta is the sole operator, while on the third it will have to compete with United Airlines and China Eastern, although it has a code share agreement with the latter, which allows Delta passengers to connect to multiple destinations in the Asian country with more than 260 flights per week. The two companies operate under a common code.

“With demand continuing to grow and peak travel season beginning to travel to the Asia Pacific region, the Delta team is ready to welcome even more travelers this summer,” said Geoff Momai, Delta’s vice president, Asia Pacific.