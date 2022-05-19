Man celebrates 50 years of eating Big Mac every day

A 50-year-old man from Wisconsin eats a Big Mac burger every day He celebrated by eating it at the same McDonald’s where he ate his favorite burger for the first time.

Donald Gorsky asked Fond du Lac for his first Big Mac order on May 17, 1972 At a McDonald’s on S. Military Road.

Don is the man who has consumed the most Big Mac hamburger in his life. As of August 2021, Guinness World Records listed Gorske as having consumed a total of 32,340 Big Macs.

“At that point I said, ‘I’m probably going to eat this for the rest of my life,'” the American said in the Guinness World Records video.

Don is a big Mac fan, he thinks it’s the best hamburger in the world, and often he doesn’t know Content with eating only one meal and enjoying two Big Mac meals a day. In 50 years, McDonald’s has only missed eight days.

Although he tried two different types of burgers, he didn’t convince without any burger like a Big Mac. He said, “I had a Whopper Burger King in 1984 and a Double Topper burger in 1984. I had the urge to try.”

A Big Mac lover keeps track of all the burgers he ate too Keep the carton and receipt of your purchases. You can see the design change over time in your file.

At the local restaurant, he has a picture of Don hanging on the wall with a Big Mac in his hand and the Statue of Liberty in the background. On the day a man celebrated his fiftieth birthday by eating a McDonald’s hamburger every day, There was a sign outside that read, “Congratulations, Don, on 50 Years of Macs.”

Don appeared in the 2004 documentary “Super Size Me”. About the negative effects that eating hamburgers can have on your health. The man points out that if he was lazy, he would have gained a lot of weight. “But because I’m so active, I burn my only calories,” said the Big Mac fanatic.

