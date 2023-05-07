May 7, 2023

Maluma and the viral nod to Shakira, at the Billboard Women of Latin Music party, that got people talking

Lane Skeldon May 7, 2023 2 min read

YouIt all happened at the ladies’ party Billboard Latin Musicwhich is an extension of Billboard’s “Women in Music” franchise, in which Shakira received the “Woman of the Year” award. in the Latin field. At the beginning of the concert was the singer Maluma is responsible for giving him the award He also dedicated a few words to her before giving her recognition: “Today I witness that Shakira writes her songs from the heart and her experiences. Shakira broke history with her songs, producing a hit song that has now become a female anthem.” He said.

And here, when the time came, the reggaeton singer from Antioquia greeted Shakira on stage and had a passionate gesture of affection. Maluma Bow as a sign of respectHe hugged her and made admiring gestures with his hands. The moment happened to the applause of everyone present.

Shakira dedicated the award to her father

After receiving the award, Shakira gave a few words to the audience: “I dedicate the award to my mother, to single mothers and more than celebrating the year of the woman, let’s celebrate the year of the woman,” and even dared to refer to the moments he is currently experiencing: “There comes a moment in life in which we change The search for the other, the search for the self. It no longer matters so much whether someone is loyal to you or not. What really matters is whether you stay true to yourself. When I felt lost, it was the music that put me on the path back to myself.”

