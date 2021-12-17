President of Venezuela, Nicholas Maduro, This Thursday he had a secret meeting with the ambassador of the US Central Intelligence Agency a few days ago. (CIA) in Caracas.

During the closing of the XIV International Tourism Fair Venezuela (FITWEN), the President promised to hold daily meetings with various international delegates. “Someone from the CIA came to see me these days.”

read more: Red years in Venezuela: 7,893 illegal executions in 25 years



Maduro has condemned this The meeting was secret But the Americans “took the plane, and then they got the news, and then they announced. They had no words.” The story of James, Based on Bogota, to make information public.

On December 7, a U.S. airliner Phoenix Air 38 landed at Mykvedia International Airport in Venezuela, according to special aerial websites, which will be used to evacuate crew in 2019. US Embassy In Caracas after they were expelled by the Venezuelan government.

Ana Rodroguez Prasan

Reporter The Time

Caracas

More news

More than 200 officials have been punished in Venezuela for human rights abuses

NGO condemns killing of 32 environmentalists in Venezuela

The Netherlands has denied entry to a Venezuelan vice president