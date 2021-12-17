You have created your account at EL TIEMPO. Know and customize your profile.
Maduro promised to hold daily meetings with international delegates.
Miraflores Press. Efe
The meeting with the CIA agent would have taken place in Caracas.
Find the verification of El Cazamentiras at the end of the message.
December 16, 2021, 06:44 PM
President of Venezuela, Nicholas Maduro, This Thursday he had a secret meeting with the ambassador of the US Central Intelligence Agency a few days ago. (CIA) in Caracas.
During the closing of the XIV International Tourism Fair Venezuela (FITWEN), the President promised to hold daily meetings with various international delegates. “Someone from the CIA came to see me these days.”
read more: Red years in Venezuela: 7,893 illegal executions in 25 years
Maduro has condemned this The meeting was secret But the Americans “took the plane, and then they got the news, and then they announced. They had no words.” The story of James, Based on Bogota, to make information public.
On December 7, a U.S. airliner Phoenix Air 38 landed at Mykvedia International Airport in Venezuela, according to special aerial websites, which will be used to evacuate crew in 2019. US Embassy In Caracas after they were expelled by the Venezuelan government.
Ana Rodroguez Prasan
Reporter The Time
Caracas
