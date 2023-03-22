Luis Muñoz Marín Airport is launching a real-time parking counting system

Aerostar Holdingthe private operator of Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, has launched a system of electronic boards that indicate to drivers, in real time, the number of available spaces in the facility’s multi-storey car park.
Aerostar President Jorge Hernandez explained that the vehicle counting mechanism installed in multi-level car parks provides high accuracy and high passenger reliability. He explained that the information screens available in other airports around the world allow the visitor to know in real time the number of vacant spaces in each parking level.
“The system makes it easy to reduce the time drivers spend finding a parking space. Thanks to the information on the electronic boards, the search for spaces will become more flexible and will help to maximize the traveler’s time, which in turn enables faster boarding to his destination,” the executive said in a press release.
According to Hernandez, Installing the system was an investment of $200,000. This technology is based on a series of sensors, which capture the number of vehicles entering and exiting the structure and are instantly reflected on three panels located outside the building and two inside the building.
Since Aerostar has taken over management of the main airport in Puerto Rico, our goal has been to enrich and facilitate the user experience. One way to improve that experience is by using first-class technology and the proactive communication it allows with the consumer.”Hernandez added.
Aerostar recently expanded its long-term parking, adding 590 new spaces to meet demand for multi-day parking spaces. It is also expected that the new electronic counting system will be installed in the parking lot in the long term.
(David Villafane / Staff)
Similarly, the company installed one hundred security cameras on the ceilings and walls of various levels with an additional investment of $200,000.
Part of the camera system, it is specially programmed to provide greater safety for vehicles and contributes to locating them based on their color, make and model.
These investments are in addition to the $14 million Aerostar set aside to reopen Terminal D last week, which contains eight passenger gates for primarily regional flights.
