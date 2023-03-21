OpenAI CEO: It’s a good thing we’re afraid of AI

Aware of the risks and magic of his invention, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman gave an interview to hv newsto indicate AI and The last addition to GPT-4.

In this case, Altman believes, they are after something they fear, despite all of its benefits.

He believes it comes with real risks, but it may also be “the greatest technology humanity has yet developed” to radically improve our lives.

“We have to be careful here,” said Sam Altman, CEO. Open AI. “I think people should be happy that we’re a little bit afraid of this.”

In his interview, Altman emphasized that OpenAI needs regulators and the community alike to be as involved as possible in the release of ChatGPT, and insisted that feedback would help deter potential negative consequences the technology could have on humanity. He added that he was in “regular contact” with government officials.

“I am particularly concerned that these models could be used for disinformation on a large scale,” Altman said. Now that they’re better at writing computer code, [ellos] They can be used to launch offensive cyberattacks.”

A common sci-fi fear Altman does not share: AI models that do not need humans, making their own decisions and plotting world domination.

“He’s waiting for someone to give him an opinion,” Altman said. “This is a tool that is very much under human control.”

However, he said he feared which humans might be in control. “There will be other people who don’t put some of the security limits that we do,” he added. “I think society has a limited amount of time to figure out how to respond to that, how to organize it, how to manage it.”

“What I try most to warn people about is what we call the ‘hallucination problem,’” Altman said. “The model will confidently explain things as if they were entirely made-up facts.”

“The right way to think about the models we create is as a thought engine, not as a database of facts,” Altman said. “They can also act as a database of facts, but that’s not really what sets them apart, what we want them to do is something closer to being able to reason, not memorize.”

“One of the things that worries me is…we’re not going to be the sole originator of this technology,” Altman said. “There will be other people who don’t put some of the safety boundaries we put on them.”

Among the concerns about the disruptive capabilities of this technology is job replacement. Altman says this will likely replace some jobs in the near future, and he’s worried about how quickly that could happen.

“I think that over two generations, humanity has shown that it can adapt beautifully to major technological changes,” Altman said. “But if this happens in a number of years, some of these changes…that’s the part that worries me the most.”

