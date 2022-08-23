Luis Diaz and Liverpool lose to Manchester United in the English Premier League – International Soccer – Sports

Liverpoolwith the Colombian Luis Diaz Continues without reaction in a season Premier League. In three dates the team could not win, and now he signed for his visit to Manchester United2-1.

Liverpool does not start

This time Diaz can’t even be the savior. Liverpool in general at the moment is an unknown team, and it has lost its effectiveness.

United won with two goals from Sancho (16) and Rashford (53). And Mohamed Salah reduced with 81. Cristiano Ronaldo He was a substitute and came in in the 86th minute.

Diaz had very little outperformance in the game. He looked better in the first half, but in general he did not find the spaces that were in his favour, and the erratic play of the team did not help him.

With Carlos Henrique Casemiro In the box as a witness, Manchester United found his best version, burying his negative streak in the English classics and showing himself against Liverpool, who only caused concern in the end and are already in the Premier League.

The arrival of the former Real Madrid midfielder at Old Trafford is a new incentive for Manchester fans, an illusion for fans who have seen nothing but bad news for his team in recent times and need motivation. Good luck to the Dutch team Eric Ten Hag Who played his best game recently.

And he did this without Cristiano Ronaldo, a substitute and he was only present since the 85th minute, when the match was reopened with a goal from Mohamed Salah and Liverpool netted in the net.

Manchester, the unexpected bottom of the standings, after the embarrassing defeats against Brighton and Brentford.

United, Planet

At the right moment, United took advantage of their main rival’s visit to boot and pass on doubts to their opponent. He played eight matches without losing against Manchester United and Liverpool.

Five wins and three draws summed up the last confrontation between the two. The Old Trafford Chest blushed every time the red was measured, and it was uncontrollable. But United ended the streak in a big way, with great motivation and guidance from all the talent that seemed hidden. It highlights Liverpool’s crisis so far this year – they could only draw against Fulham and Crystal Palace – and that they have lost for the first time in the Premier League so far in 2022.

It was unknown. Far from providing a hesitant and frustrating start due to the two defeats in their first two games, Manchester United beat Liverpool at a high pace that the visitors were slow to absorb. The eleven created by Eric Ten Hag, without Cristiano Ronaldo or centre-back Harry Maguire, who paid for the crushing blow against Brentford, seemed to have wanted to impress Luis Henrique Casemiro, fixed in the trunk of his new stadium after he walked on the grass in the preamble to greet his new fans.

United ate all Jürgen Klopp That he was not in his ranks the Uruguayan Darwin Nunez, who is suspended, the Portuguese Diogo Jota or the Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who is injured. Opportunities piled up in the Liverpool area. Young Swede Anthony Ilanga was a storm in his lane, on the left, and there he found a good option.

Ten minutes later, United managed to score on a split ball at the edge of the area that Bruno Fernandes had previously reached to give it to Ilanga, who hit the post by hitting Alisson. After six came the first goal. Left alone, Ilanga was on the left and sent the ball into the heart of the area. There was Jadon Sancho who showed all his talent to finish the match perfectly. He stopped the ball and James Milner fell to the ground before the striker’s threats. Virgil van Dijk did not interfere and the local player hit the net. There was no news from Liverpool. Mohamed Salah was missing.

Luis Diaz received a heavy blow.

Nor did Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino get the ball. Christian Eriksen’s side blunder may have been the locals’ second mistake, but Alison was vigilant. Klopp’s team woke up in the last stage before the break when he woke up

Manchester United began accusing the effort with all his might. He was able to tie him up in bad clothes. Bad qualifier Bruno Fernandez was avoided by Argentine Lisandro Martinez when he took the ball on the goal line.

Ten Hag revamped his attack and moved the seat at the break. He removed Elanga, one of the most notable. But he did not turn to Cristiano. He directed Anthony Martial, who led in the first opportunity to the second goal of the Red Devils. Helped into space by Rashford, who counterattacked and beat Allison again. The party got crazy. United were able to sign the third, with inspiration while Liverpool and their coach were mired, without resources, without a solution. He just got past the deadlock, meaningless and without claiming David de Gea until the 82nd minute when he conceded a goal from Mohamed Salah who took advantage of a rebound from a superb save after a shot from Fabio Carvalho.

It changed that scene. Liverpool grew up and United suffered. Tin Hag turned to Cristiano Ronaldo who came in in the 86th minute alongside Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Donnie Dan de Beek to contain the visitors’ desperate push and finish the job against any space. it went well. Fit push and hook victory. The

Manchester United breathed and Liverpool retreated.

installation

2- Man United: David De Gea Diogo Dalot (Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 86), Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Terrell Malacia; Christian Eriks (Donnie van de Beek, 86) n, Scott McTominay; Anthony Ilanga (Anthony Martial, 46), Bruno Fernandez, Jadon Sancho (Fred, AD 71); and Marcus Rashford (Cristiano Ronaldo, 86).

1- Liverpool: Allison, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dyck, Andrew Robertson (Constantinos Tsimikas, 86); James Milner (Carvalho, M73), Jordan Henderson (Fabrinho, M59), Harvey Elliott; Mohamed Salah, Robin Diaz and Roberto Firmino.

Objectives: 1-0, m 16: Jadon Sancho; 2-0, M 53: Marcus Rashford; 2-1, AD 82: Mohamed Salah Referee: Michael Oliver. He showed the yellow card to Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool, Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United. Accidents: The third day of the English Premier League match, which was held at Old Trafford, in front of about 70,000 spectators.

EFE

More sports news