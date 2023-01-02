Who is the Colombian goalkeeper Davies Vazquez, who will travel to Milan – International Football – Sport

Colombian goalkeeper Davis Vasquez He will be a new player Milan from Italyin a deal to be announced by the Italian League club.

Vazquez, 24, has not played a single match in Colombian football, he has been a substitute for La Equidad and Patriotas.



In 2020, he was fortunate to complete his transition to football from Paraguayin which he participated with Guarani.



He arrived, but was not a key player, he had to risk everything and work hard to become the club’s first goalkeeper.

He was on the bench for two years and in 2022 he has the opportunity to take over the position, following the departure Gaspar Servio.

Play Copa Libertadores Sub-20

Vasquez played Libertadores Cup under 20 with La Equidad in 2018, but Milan took note of his achievement.

Technical choose columbia, argentinian, Nestor LawrenceI’ll keep it in mind for Colombia’s January friendly against Colombia United State.

Paraguayan media reported that Lorenzo asked about the goalkeeper, finding him in his orbit and would have already asked him for this commitment.

However, his invitation has not been confirmed, nor is the club loaning it, as he is not part of FIFA history.

Di warns that the player will sign a contract with Milan until June 2026.



