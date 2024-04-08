Lockheed Martin showcases the capabilities of the SPY-7 radar that will equip new destroyers of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force

On March 28, the American company Lockheed Martin successfully conducted a test of the AN/SPY-7(V)1 radar for Japanese ships that will be equipped with the Aegis or… System Equipped Vessel (ASEV). The demonstration was conducted at Lockheed Martin's production test center in Moorestown, New Jersey, as a pre-delivery step to Japan under a program developed for the Asian nation's national defense.

In this context, during the first phase of testing, the tactical hardware and software of the SPY-7 radar were able to track objects in space, which represented the effective beginning of the tests.“The SPY-7 radar product line uses technology from the Long Range Discrimination Radar (LRDR) program to improve overall strength against evolving threats.” said Chandra Marshall, vice president of radar and sensor systems at Lockheed Martin.

In this sense, the SPY-7 radar will be installed with AWS and put into service on two newly built JMSDF ships, which the Japanese Ministry of Defense plans to commission in March 2028 and March 2029. “By providing 24/7 coverage, the SPY-7 is a superior deterrent available for land and sea applications worldwide.” Marshall added.

Spy-7

SPY-7 is a powerful and versatile radar equipped with advanced technology, allowing you to make decisions accurately and quickly. This radar, on the other hand, uses extensive hardware and software derived from the Missile Defense Agency's (MDA) Long Range Discriminating Radar (LRDR), and has the ability to detect, track and attack advanced ballistic missiles and advanced air threats.

This robust, modular and scalable radar features superior technology that delivers several times higher performance than conventional SPY-1 radars. It is also interoperable with other radars and platforms.

Finally, SPY-7 technology is being supplied to the US Missile Defense Agency's LRDR programs, the Spanish F-110 frigate, and the Canadian surface combatant.

You may be interested in: The US Army asks Lockheed Martin to manufacture more JAGM and Hellfire missiles for $483 million.