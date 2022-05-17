Liverpool beat Southampton, and the English Premier League title will be decided on the last day

2022-05-17

The Liverpool He got three important points in his visit to Southampton For match 37 of Premier League He is still in contention for the title.

The Reds can’t lose if they don’t want the Citizens to become champions this Tuesday, but they are starting to lose in Southampton After the initial target of the local population by Nathan Redmond (13).

Thanks to the goals of Minamino (27th minute) and Matip (67), Klopp’s team managed to turn the score and was only one point behind the leaders, Manchester.

set of Pep Guardiola Add 90 points to Position tableat the same time Liverpool It reached 89 units and only 1 day left to play. The city They also have a better goal difference (+72 to +66).

Next Sunday champion Premier League. The city He relies on himself. A home win against Aston Villa would give them the title.

For their part, the Reds scored a victory over Wolverhampton and that the team Manchester He loses or draws then only they can be heroes.