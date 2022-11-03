November 3, 2022

Linguistic assimilation is the phenomenon of imitating your interlocutor without realizing it

Winston Hale November 3, 2022

It doesn’t matter where you’re from or what kind of Spanish you speak. If I talk for more than ten minutes, it’s inevitable: my Buenos Aires accent, faded by nearly three decades in London, will fade even more, and in the blink of an eye, I’ll be talking like you.

forgive me. Before, it was intolerable. When your interlocutor looks at you in confusion with the slightest suspicion that you are joking, it is not easy to hear how your speech pattern changes and acquires the accent of a country you do not know.

But over time, I began to understand that I couldn’t do much to hold on to “my own” way of speaking, and I I drifted off to converse with Andean tunes, coastal accents and Spanish Zetas They are placed where they don’t belong.

My choice of words is, yes, intentional. Because of the epidemic I got used to saying chinstrap, not mask, years ago I changed the skirt to a skirt, I say butter instead of butter, leaving the blazer behind to make room for the blazer.

