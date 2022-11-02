The US Supreme Court has temporarily banned the release of Donald Trump’s tax returns International

Donald Trump at the White House on October 1, 2020, while he was still President of the United States. Joshua Roberts (Reuters)

US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday temporarily blocked the release of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

The former president had asked the Supreme Court to stop the IRS from releasing his tax returns to a House of Representatives committee led by members of the Democratic Party.

Trump hastily filed the petition after an appeals court cleared the way for him to release his tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee in the coming days. Roberts, who oversees the District of Columbia Court of Appeals that gave the green light to release the files, has set a deadline of Nov. 10, two days after crucial midterm legislative elections.

The committee’s request is the fastest way to get the former Republican president’s statements through different channels in recent years, the US House of Representatives said. However, “administrative suspension”, being temporary, does not always reflect the final outcome of the case. This is a commonly accepted action when defending a deadline Current status And give judges more time to act, CNN reported.

The case dates back to 2019, when Trump occupied the White House. Then the committee’s chairman, Richard Neal, a Democrat from Massachusetts, first asked for his tax returns, which the IRS, under a Republican administration, refused to release. The case slowly progressed to 2021, already under President Joe Biden’s administration, the Justice Department changed its mind and concluded that the IRS was obligated to comply with the committee’s request. A Trump-appointed judge ruled in favor of the House late last year, and the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to overturn that ruling.

After a series of setbacks, Trump’s legal team, facing multiple lawsuits in New York courts alleging wrongdoing in the president’s business dealings, has been victorious. attack Against the Republican Party From the FBI Going to New York prosecutors Committee to investigate the attack on the CapitolThat called him to testifyBy stopping the Supreme Court from publishing their statements, they are waiting for other judicial precedents to assess whether or not they accept an open case to review the judge’s rulings that support their publication.

The former president’s lawyers filed their petition with the Supreme Court based on the technical and material impossibility of releasing Trump’s financial years, as an appeals court ruling clarifying its disclosure takes effect this Thursday. .

The president has repeatedly denounced “no congressional exercise of its legislative powers to demand the president’s tax returns,” as he warned that the appeals court’s decision would have “far-reaching implications.” As for the actions of Justice and the lawsuits filed against the Trump Organization, the name of the family emporium, the president has indicated that they have no basis and has repeatedly described them as “politically motivated witch hunts.” This same Monday began with the reading of the opening arguments in New York. A criminal case against the Trump Organization advised by the Manhattan Attorney’s Office. The investigation, like the tax returns requested by the congressional committee, has been ongoing since 2019.

