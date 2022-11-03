Donald Trump is planning to run for the US presidency again

Donald Trump may announce his bid for the White House in the coming weeks (REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

Former President Donald Trump is considering announcing a third White House bid this month He is inviting his confidants to discuss possible scenarios to try to benefit from what is expected to be a Republican victory in next Tuesday’s legislative elections, according to three of the president’s advisers.

“Like a moth to the light, I think Trump will run in 2024,” one consultant told the agency. Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. “The fact that he wants to come forward and announce it before Thanksgiving gives him a big advantage over his opponents and he understands that.”

An announcement in the coming weeks could knock his potential challengers within the GOP off the ballot, aides explained, although they said the former president could delay the decision or change his mind.

A representative for Trump did not respond to a request for comment.

A source familiar with Trump’s plans said he plans to announce his campaign soon after Tuesday’s election and is canvassing potential aides to join the effort. The source was contacted by the campaign to gauge their interest.

Nonpartisan polls and opinion polls say so Republicans are more likely to win a majority in the House of Representatives And they are likely to control the Senate, which would give them the power to block President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda for the next two years.

Democrats’ electoral hopes have been hurt by voters’ concerns about inflation and Biden’s low public approval rating, which has hovered below 50% for more than a year, down from 40%. In a recent survey Reuters/Ipsos.

Donald Trump’s advisers have revealed that the former president wants to return to the White House (REUTERS / Joshua Roberts / Illustration)

But Jan. Trump is also unpopular after a controversial four-year term that ended with his supporters storming the Capitol on June 6, 2021. A similar poll late last month found only 41% of Americans welcomed him.

Thanksgiving is Nov. 24, giving Trump two weeks after the election to make his announcement if he wants to.

Trump is keeping a close eye on the Florida governor. Ron DeSantisHe is expected to win Tuesday’s re-election contest against Democrats Charlie Christ. Governor of Virginia, Glenn Youngand his former vice president Mike Pence They are also considered potential rivals in your party.

DeSantis has the support of 54% of Floridian voters compared to Charlie Christine’s 41%, according to an Oct. 30-Nov. 1 poll by Victory Insights, FloridaPolitcs media reported.

The survey asked Republicans who they would vote for if DeSantis ran against his political godfather, Trump, in the 2024 Republican primary to choose the party’s presidential nominee. A slight tilt in favor of Trump (50.46% vs. 49.6%).

This Sunday, Trump will be a special guest of Senator Marco Rubio At a campaign event in Miami, which has traditionally been a Democratic stronghold, some polls suggest it could lose that status and go to Republicans this election.

