November 1, 2023

Libre groups surround opposition representatives and attack them

Phyllis Ward November 1, 2023 3 min read

Nationalist MP Antonio Rivera Callejas was attacked with a rock in the head by Libertad y Refundación (Libre) groups who surrounded them on the ground floor of the National Congress.

Nationalist MP Antonio Rivera Callejas was attacked in the head by Libre groups.

Three National Party deputies, who were waiting to enter Congress, were attacked on Tuesday by Libre groups.

National Party MPs Jacques Uriarte and Thomas Zambrano were also attacked.

Deputy Tonio Rivera was transferred to a care center

The police tried to protect the deputies from stones and bottles thrown by Libre’s supporters.

The basement of the National Convention was full of Liberal Party supporters who, they said, wanted to impose a parallel board of directors.

Lieber’s supporters described the nationalist representatives as thieves and corrupt people.

A group of deputies from the Liberal Party and the El Salvador Honduras Party (PSH) were locked up after they ordered the closure of all access to the National Congress.

Free assemblies came to the basement of the National Convention to insult the Nationalist representatives who could not enter the legislative building.

Followers of the Freedom and Reestablishment Party (Liber) surrounded the nationalist representatives.

The entrances to the National Conference were closed to prevent opposition representatives from holding a regular session.

Another group of Nationalist representatives was unable to enter Congress to join the Liberals and the PSH.

Nationalist Representative Antonio Rivera Callejas denounced that Libre wanted to dissolve the National Congress.

Representative Tomas Zambrano also reported that they were trying to enter the headquarters of the Honduran legislature, but were unable to do so by order of Luis Redondo.

The atmosphere became tense in the basement of the National Conference.

After more than three hours, representatives and media professionals continue to be unable to enter and leave the National Conference headquarters.

While the basement of the National Assembly continued to be filled with groups, they insulted opposition representatives demanding entry into the unicameral body.

While inside the National Congress, on Tuesday, representatives from the Liberal and Salvadoran Party of Honduras (PSH) installed audio equipment to make the call.

National Representative Eder Mejia said: “This is Libre’s agenda, a radical agenda to stabilize socialism. Today is October 31 and the deadline for the regular sessions ends, and we as members of Congress must issue legislation.”

He concluded: “Today, democracy and the rule of law are being violated. We are not here on a whim. This is a measure to confront and cover up the fact that they violated the rights of representatives.” “They sent groups to insult us, and said they would intimidate us, but we will not move.”

10/31/202321:04 h. / Writing on the Internet

