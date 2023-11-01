Flights to Nicaragua from Cuba? Here is the November calendar

Flights from Cuba to Nicaragua remain the most in demand, amid another migration wave of hundreds of thousands of Cubans, who seek, via an irregular route through Central America, to reach the southern border of the United States, with their families. CBP One Appointment All this in the midst of deportations by Aztec authorities. If you want to know the flight schedule for November we will tell you below.

Currently, all direct flights to Nicaragua depart from Havana’s José Martí International Airport. the Aruba Airlines, will continue in November with this frequency of communications from the above-mentioned air station. Aruba will fly into Managua Airport every Monday, Thursday and Saturday in November. This is the official calendar of the Cuban airport entity known as Icasa.

According to independent media, Aruba has made changes to its flight schedules, effective November 1. It will depart from Havana on Mondays at 5:45 pm local time, on Thursdays at 11:15 am, and on Saturdays, at the same time, at 11:15 am.

One of the most successful airlines with the largest number of passengers who have flown from Cuba to Nicaragua in the last two years is Aruba Airlines. This company benefited from the decision of the governments of Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermudez and Daniel Ortega to open the borders and facilitate free visas for Cubans to Nicaragua, the beginning of their path to the United States.

More flights to Nicaragua from Cuba in November

Another airline that flies to Nicaragua from Cuba is Venezuela’s Conviasa. This airline will maintain a greater number of flights in November than its competitor Aruba Airlines. The official calendar released by ECASA on its social networks indicates that Conviasa will continue to operate at the following frequencies during this month.

José Martí International Airport (Havana). Every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, it departs from Caracas, with a stop in the Cuban capital and proceeds to Managua, the capital of Nicaragua. In addition, returns are agreed on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from Managua and Caracas.

We remember that Mexican airlines, such as Viva Aerobus, which used to fly to Nicaragua with a stop in Mexico, have already stopped doing so, because since last October 22, Mexico has been requiring a transit visa for Cubans, just for a simple stop.

Flight times from Cuba to Nicaragua and their cost are still very high. At the end of October, Facebook revealed that the cheapest flights exceed $1,500 for a single non-stop flight with Aruba Airlines. At the beginning of October, someone listed these tickets for: “direct flight for $1,850.” Another person offered them $1,900 with housing.