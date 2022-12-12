Learn about the millionaire’s mansion that Carmen Villalobos bought with her ex-husband, Sebastian Caicedo

It was one of the most beloved couples on the show that was formed Carmen Villalobos s Sebastian CaicedoHowever, after a relationship that lasted more than 10 years they decided to separate. At the time they were together, the Colombian I buy a millionaire big house with him an ex hasbandThis property is located in Miami His home after he lived was in Colombia.

Before the two colombian representatives moved to MiamiAnd the Sebastian Caicedo s Carmen Villalobos They had a house in Bogota, but due to numerous professional commitments they found it necessary to acquire another property in the United States, so Carmen and I buy a millionaire big house In this Florida city. This house was where they had their love nest.

Style stands out a lot big house From Miami that Bought Carmen Villalobos With her husband, Sebastian Caicedo, it is simple because the interior walls are painted white and the floors are marble, and thanks to these colors it makes more use of natural lighting to give it a fresher and cleaner look. As for the decor, the furniture is in neutral colors like gray and white.

In addition to these colors in the furniture, Carmen Villalobos He infused his touch of elegance and sophistication by adding a glass table in his dining room, which seats six. Like other celebrities, this one millionaire big house that Sebastian Caicedo bought itAnd the an ex hasband de Villalobos has a large mirror that gives this optical illusion that makes spaces appear wider.

Another attraction of this big house From Carmen Villalobos s Sebastian Caicedo in MiamiAnd it has a small balcony overlooking the sea, a space that looks like an oasis of relaxation. In addition, Carmen has repeatedly demonstrated her personal gym through her Instagram profile.

The millionaire big house It has three bedrooms, one of which is the main room because it is the common room Carmen Villalobos s Sebastian Caicedowhich contained a large wardrobe in which the Colombian actress had her collection of designer shoes and clothes.