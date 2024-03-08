Lawyers are waiting for the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant against Maduro





International lawyers María Alejandra Aristeguieta, William Cárdenas Rubio and Blas Embroda hope that the ICC will soon issue an arrest warrant for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

They agreed with this assessment, along with their legal analyses, at a forum organized by the Geopolitical Observatory of Latin America (OGAL), led by the former mayor of Caracas, Antonio Ledesma, coordinator of the International Political Council led by Maria Corina Machado.

The forum discussed the investigation conducted by the International Court into Maduro and his senior government officials in the army, police, and public authorities such as the Supreme Court of Justice and the Attorney General’s Office regarding crimes against humanity.

Lawyers hope that the International Criminal Court will issue an arrest warrant against Maduro based on the setback the president suffered after the international court rejected an appeal that was intended to halt the progress of investigations.

The Venezuelan maneuver, attempted a year ago, was unanimously rejected on March 1 by the Appeals Chamber, which gave the green light to British Attorney General Karim Khan to continue the investigation process.

Khan began investigations against Maduro in November 2021 for crimes against humanity committed in 2017 during opposition protests against his government.

The investigation includes political persecution, imprisonment, torture and sexual abuse by civilian authorities, members of the armed forces and Maduro supporters.

Maduro challenges the International Criminal Court

Lawyer Maria Alejandra Aristeguieta, an international activist and former Venezuelan ambassador to the United Nations, said that Maduro continues to constantly challenge and question the ICC's reports.

He cited as examples the expulsion of officials from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Venezuela, the arrest of activist Rocio San Miguel, and the killing of former Venezuelan military officer Ronald Ojeda in Chile.

“This neighborhood beautification policy is worrying, how Maduro continues to defy the Criminal Court,” the specialist said at the OGAL forum, which was broadcast via Zoom.

The lawyer spoke about accelerating the judicial process and identifying people who will be brought to trial, and noted that if an arrest warrant is issued, it will be mandatory for all countries that make up the United Nations.

long history

William Cárdenas Rubio, head of the International Committee against Impunity, said that the operation against Maduro began in 2003 due to a complaint before the Spanish National Court regarding the events of April 11, 2002.

He noted that six member states of the Rome Statute support the investigation conducted by the Prosecutor, referring to Argentina, Canada, Colombia, Chile, Paraguay and Peru, which requested investigations into crimes against humanity committed on Venezuelan territory.

“We are in a stellar moment. “What happened on March 1 represents the course of global justice, and soon there will be news of arrest warrants,” Cardenas said.

Blas Embroda, a lawyer before the ICC, commented that the ICC Appeals Chamber rejected Venezuela's strategies because their arguments were false.

“In Venezuela there is no rule of law; “The judges are not independent, and those responsible for crimes against humanity are senior government officials who will not allow any investigation to take place,” Cárdenas said.