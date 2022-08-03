Mother of a minor shot by police: “I want justice for my son”

“I want justice for my son.”

These were the only expressions his mother made Javier Cordero NevarezAnd the The 16-year-old boy who died last night was shot by elements of police Office In the midst of the circumstances under investigation by Office of Special Investigations (NIE) and the Department of Public Integrity in Department of Justice.

Sheila Nevarez offered Emoticon around 3:15 pm Tuesday after leaving Institute of Forensic Sciences (ICF), in San Juan, where she faced the difficult and agonizing process of identifying her son’s body. Teenage father Aries angelHe was also present.

For media questions, The woman – who was living in a San Juan apartment with her son – asserted that the incident, from which dozens of bullet casings were recovered, was “abuse”.. As the Commissioner of Police emphasized, Antonio Lopez Figueroathe young man was unarmed at the time of the intervention as he was driving a car that had been stolen in the Fontana metropolitan area.

At the back of the ICF this afternoon, for the purpose of investigation and scientific testing, a Hyundai car that was driven by the minor at the time of the events was kept. Multiple bullet holes can be seen in it, both on the driver’s left side door and on the rear and front windshields.

Lopez Figueroa noted that it all started when a Carolina citizen reported to police yesterday morning that his Hyundai Tucson had been stolen in the Medina of Villa Fontana.

He added that the officers had access to video clips from security cameras that captured the moment of the theft in front of a house. The video was revealed by the uniform. Lopez Figueroa added that the complainant also provided information on the vehicle’s location through GPS, so the notification of theft was not recorded in the police system.

The Stolen Vehicle Division began monitoring him when he left the complainant’s home and sought help from officers from other barracks. “From the GPS, it is known that the car is in Vista Hermosa, then it goes to the Luis Llorens Torres residence and back to Vista Hermosa, and it intervenes on 40th street of the La Rivera urbanization in Hato Rey,” Lopez Figueroa said. new day.

“Once he’s stopped, the cops get out[of the patrol cars]and[the driver]is allegedly steering the car and allegedly trying to run over the customers, at which point the shooting starts.”he added.

“It is an unfortunate reality for everyone, for the minor, for the minor’s family and for the police.”via Lopez Figueroa, who said he could not provide more details due to ongoing investigations.