‘Don’t leave me alone’ shouts Nicaraguan priest trapped by police

This Tuesday, Nicaraguan priest Aurel Vallejos asked not to leave the parish alone Divine Mercy His place of detention and detention by policemen who had made their way the day before to seize the equipment of a radio station that had been closed down by the authorities.

“We are still on guard, here we are, we just have to ask for strength from the Lord. Thank you for your prayers. Do not leave me alone! The Virgin of Fatima accompanies us,” cried the parish priest of Divina Misericordia. , in the municipality of Sibaku (north), in a tweet attached to a photo.

The picture shows the priest in the room dressed in white, Eat ice cream and sit on an armchair and a fan.

According to Denny, he has been in his room since 5:00 pm on Monday (11:00 pm GMT) and in the early hours of the day police tried to break down the kitchen door to enter his bedroom.

He later said he was fine and that Security forces continued to confront the metal gate Who is inside the kitchen to get to his room, to no avail.

The priest also posted on his Twitter account a series of psalms and prayers asking to beware of all evil.

The parish priest wrote: “The day we celebrate Our Lady of the Angels, we ask for her powerful intercession before God, for our country Nicaragua. May she take care of us with her motherly love! Maria de Nicaragua, Nicaragua de Maria,” who thanked “the Costa Rican brothers for their unconditional support of many the brothers”.

Catholic school classes suspended

“Due to the police blockade of the chapel facilities, the parish home and the school, we are informing the entire educational community that lessons at San Luis Gonzaga School, in Sebaco, have been suspended until further notice,” Vallejos reported.

The devout emphasized that “there are many riot police (riot police) inside the church” Nino Jesus de Braga which houses the parish, as well as outside and at the San Luis Gonzaga school located in the same place.

Nicaraguan police entered the parish of Divina Misericordia by force last night, in order to seize the equipment of one of the eight Catholic centers closed by the authorities, denouncing the Diocese of Matagalpa (North) led by Bishop Rolando Alvarez, one of the strongest critics of President Daniel Ortega.

President Ortega’s government, through the Nicaraguan Institute of Telecommunications and Post Office (Telcor), ordered the closure of eight Catholic stations on Monday, amid friction between the Executive Church and the Catholic Church.

The affected stations are Radio Hermanos, Radio Nuestra Senora de Lourdes, Radio Nuestra Senora de Fatima, Radio Alliance, Radio Monte Carmelo, Radio San Jose, Radio Cattolica and Radio Santa Lucia, operated by the Archdiocese of Matagalpa.

Archbishop Alvarez He challenged Telcor authorities to publicly prove who is right Regarding the legality or otherwise of Catholic radio stations.

The Nicaraguan government, through Telcor, has also removed three Catholic channels from programming in the past three months.

The Sandinista Church: 43 Years of Friction

Relations between the Sandinistas and the Catholic Church in Nicaragua have been characterized by friction and mistrust over the past 43 years.

Description of President Ortega “Terrorists” by Nicaraguan Bishops who acted as mediators in a national dialogue Through which they searched for a peaceful solution to the crisis that the country has been experiencing since April 2018.

Nicaragua has been going through a political and social crisis since April 2018, which was exacerbated by the controversial elections last November in which Ortega was re-elected for a fifth and fourth consecutive term and again with his wife Rosario Murillo as Vice President. , with their main rivals in prison.