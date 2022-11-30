November 30, 2022

Iran: World Cup players could end up in jail after losing to the US

a Despite best efforts of players and coaches To insist that this was it Only one football match in the World Cup And not another battlefield where ideologies and government collide, the game between them United States and Iran It was very politicized.

According to reports, Iran players they were threatened before the match while harming their families Because of his protests against the regime, by refusing to sing his national anthem during his first participation in the Qatar World Cup against England.

threats They torture and imprison their familiesWhich clearly increased the pressure on the players, who despite that put in an amazing performance in the tournament.

Now after Iran It was officially eliminated against the United States In a match where two of the three possible outcomes gave him a ticket to the round of 16, Reports appear about possible consequences that awaits the team in their home country, especially after they protested against the system in their first game by not singing the national anthem.

Iranian players Sing the national anthem before their match against the United States.

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz praised his players

Iran national team coach, Portuguese Carlos Queiroz, He praised the toughness and ability of his players to deal with the extra pressure they were subjected to During this World Cup, while his homeland is going through difficult political times.

