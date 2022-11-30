Three immigrants survived 11 days at the helm

Migrants survive an 11-day journey from Nigeria by boat 0:52

(CNN) – The Spanish Coast Guard rescued three people who were at the helm of a ship that had arrived in the Canary Islands from Nigeria.

In the photo, which was distributed by the Coast Guard on Monday, you can see migrants standing on the rudder blade of the Althini II oil and chemical tanker.

The Althini II arrived in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria on Monday after an 11-day voyage from Lagos, Nigeria, according to Marine Traffic, a ship-tracking website.

The Coast Guard stated on Twitter that the migrants were taken to the port and treated by health services.

The Canary Islands are a popular gateway for African migrants trying to reach Europe. data Spain They show that migration by sea to the archipelago increased by 51% in the first five months of the year compared to the previous year.

Thousands of migrants leave Africa on dangerous boat trips

Last year, more than 20,000 migrants crossed from the coast of West Africa to the Canary Islands, According to the Red Cross. More than 1,100 of these have died at sea, the organization said.

In 2020, four Nigerian stowaways survived 10 days at sea before they were found hiding in a cabin on the rudder blade of a Norwegian tanker that had traveled from Lagos to Las Palmas, according to The Guardian. Norwegian media.

In the same year, a 14-year-old Nigerian told the Spanish newspaper Country Who hid for 15 days in a cabin above the wheel of a cargo ship carrying fuel, as they traveled from Lagos to the Canary Islands.

According to the Red Cross, poverty, violent conflict and the search for job opportunities continue to fuel migration from West Africa.