Mexican authorities find 269 migrants crammed into a trailer in Chiapas

(Reuters) – Mexican authorities have found 269 migrants from Central and South America crammed into the back of a trailer near the country’s southern border, Mexico’s National Institute of Migration (INM) reported Wednesday.

The institute reported that federal agents found the white trailer at an immigration checkpoint in the city of Tuxtla Gutierrez, in the southern state of Chiapas. It’s a statement. The police arrested the driver after he tried to storm the road.

Of the 269 migrants discovered by the authorities, almost all were from Guatemala, although there were three from El Salvador, three from Ecuador and two from Honduras, according to the statement. It added that 20 of the travelers were unaccompanied minors.

The migrants were taken to the offices of the National Immigration Institute for status determination.