Lavrov calls the shipment of F-16s to Ukraine “unacceptable”. AlMomento.net

Sergey Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Sunday that Western countries’ supply of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine’s armed forces was an “unacceptable escalation” in the conflict.

This is an unacceptable escalation. And I think that there are still reasonable people in the West who understand this, but (…) the task of the United States is to weaken Russia and inflict a strategic defeat on it, “says the Tass news agency.

Ukrainian authorities, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, have emphasized in recent weeks the importance of allied countries providing their military with combat aircraft so that they too can confront Russia from the air.

While most countries seem unwilling to send fighters, they have been open to training Ukrainian pilots to fly Western combat aircraft. It was the United States that paved the way that many others later followed.

In spite of everything, Ukraine has the full support of Poland and Slovakia, which sent their Soviet MiG-29 fighters. Although kyiv appreciates the efforts of Warsaw and Bratislava, it prefers to have more modern and powerful F-16s.

