Landing with poor visibility is allowed for some aircraft in the United States

Washington (CNN Business) – Federal officials have decided to ease some restrictions on commercial aircraft that will take effect this week when new 5G technology is rolled out near airports.



The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it has allowed the use of two radar altimeters used on some Boeing and Airbus planes, a move it says will allow many US commercial planes to land at some airports.

To the world of aviation I care so much This is new 5G technology Interfering with his low-altitude radar altimeter The FAA issued restrictions To use some independent operations on board aircraft at a long list of airports. Mobile carrier Verizon and AT&T, which owns CNN’s parent company, agreed earlier this month. Posting delay 5G near airports until January 19.

Days before Wednesday’s activation, the FAA said it had lifted restrictions on about 45% of the US commercial airline fleet and that about 48 of the 88 affected runways would be eligible to land in low visibility conditions. The approvals include Boeing 737, 747, 757, 767, MD-10 and MD-11 aircraft, and Airbus A310, A319, A320, A321, A330 and A350 aircraft.

“Even with these new approvals, flights at some airports may still be affected,” the FAA said in a statement. “The FAA is also continuing to work with manufacturers to understand how radar altimeter data is used in other flight control systems.”