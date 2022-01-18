This will be the flying yacht of the future – Technology

Italian studio Lazzarini presented its latest innovative and futuristic project. the air yacht he excessive Flyer that will be built using carbon fiber and powered by helium.

According to “Designboom”, this new project will be able to travel long distances on land and in water. without harming the environment.

Thanks to the shape of the boat, which is 150 meters long and 80 meters wide, you can travel to any destination in the world.

How is this yacht?

The skeleton of this flying yacht will have four solar-powered electric propellers connected to an 80-meter central hull. It will have two planes that will be divided into cells that store helium.

When in use, compressed helium is released and can provide enough thrust for flights of up to 48 hours at 60 knots, which is equivalent to 111 km / h.

“With the ‘air yacht’, there is a way to sail the skies without emissions that harm the future,” Lanzarini noted.

It will have the look and amenities like an ordinary luxury yacht. In this you can stay 22 people In 11 cabins distributed in airships, which have large windows to enjoy the landscape, there will be a main cabin located in the central area with a 360-degree view.

In addition, the central cabin serves as a common space for passengers to meet, relax and dine.

For its part, two balloons are connected by four carbon bridges to the central hull, and at the bottom are floating hulls that include an inflatable base to accommodate the yacht while it floats in the water.

This project Lazzarino It will be equipped with eight 905 hp reverse electric motors, lightweight batteries and solar panels that allow it to move at high speed.

Who is it designed for?

It should be noted that the “Air Yacht” is not designed for public transportation or tourism purposes. Instead, it was designed for a private owner with a vision for the evolution of aviation.

According to “Designboom”, in the amount of 500,000,000 euros (approx. 2,285 million pesosThe first air yacht can be built upon request.

