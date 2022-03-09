“La Mesa Caliente”: when does it start?

Telemundo

Myrka Dellanos, Giselle Blondet, Verónica Bastos and Alix Aspe Ready for the Big Premiere “hot table” Today is Monday 7 March.

Telemundo’s new show will go live today at 3 PM ET and will feature many exclusives from the world of interesting current affairs and entertainment, as these four empowered women will share their insights and experiences.

“The hosts will present several exclusive shows, including the latest performances by reggaeton star Anuel and his new partner Yailin. In addition, Alex Fernandez, son of music star Alejandro Fernandez, will give details of his debut as a father, and Cristina Eustace with strong statements about her ex-partner Esteban Luisa.” Telemundo said in a press release.

The beginning of this program also marks Giselle Blondet’s debut on Telemundo, and what you will present in this first episode is a very personal story. “For the first time, Giselle joins her eldest daughter, Andrea, to talk about the worst nightmare of her life due to a heart problem that the young mother suffered after childbirth, among other topics and stories that will be on the table.”, informs Telemundo.

According to Puerto Rico, who until recently was the face of Univision, “This was one of the most difficult interviews I had to do.”

According to the TV network, “In this new original format, Myrka, Giselle, Verónica and Alix, who represent different cultures, viewpoints and generations, will provide their valuable feedback on a variety of sectors, including ‘stories and people who make the news’,” matters between Divas and Celebrities “,” Real-Life Cases”,”He Came Up With His Dilemma”,”This Happened to Me”and”Hot Topic”, among others”.

La Mesa Caliente” is an original Telemundo program broadcast Monday through Friday at 3 PM / 2 PM

“I want to share with you the joy of being a part of this new adventure in my new home in TELEMUNDO. Together with my dear myrkadellanos @veronicabastos1alixaspe I start this new program very excited. It is called “La Mesa Caliente” where we will give our views on the different events that make up Part of our life. I am so happy and always grateful for every opportunity God gives me in this beautiful life. Hope you like it very much,” Gisele Blondi wrote in a post I uploaded to her Instagram.

For her part, Mirka Delanos published Picture of the four members. “The best is yet to come! Today is the day! See you at the 3/2 spot in #LaMesaCaliente,” he wrote.

