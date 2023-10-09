Kendall Jenner didn’t attend the Billboard Latin Music Awards, but she celebrated with Bad Bunny in Miami

Although he made it to the blue carpet alone and was swept six awards, Including class Artist of the year Subordinate 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards, Bad bunny Celebrate in Miami with Kendall Jenner.

During the night of the awards ceremony, it was striking that the Puerto Rican did not arrive accompanied by the model with whom he had been “up and down” since February of this year.

However, before the “rumors” started about what might happen, the famous couple were photographed on Friday Superblue Then have dinner in the restaurant Hometown BBQ.

Advertising

Keep seeing more content

Among the bad bunny awards, there is also Song of the yearSales for your success “Titi asked me.”

Although it is in some pictures The younger sister of the Kardashian family chose to cover her face On some occasions, she is later seen being very happy with the “I Feel Them B” sound.

Yes good The couple did not speak openly about the possible relationship. Since they were spotted “very together” during this year’s Coachella music festival, the model and artist They ended the month of September with the “Golden Brooch”when they starred together New campaign From the travel line Gucci Valigeria.

Reactions over their obvious chemistry, captured by Anthony Saklaoui’s lens and Riccardo Zanola’s art direction, lit up social media, with people claiming that… This could have been the way For the young couple to “make it official” Their alleged relationship is in front of the world.

The launch of the Gucci Valigeria campaign came just days after the end of Milan Fashion Week, an event that marked… Bad bunny And Kendall They were on the front row, explaining that their passion for fashion is one of their shared tastes.