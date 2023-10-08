“It’s no joke that they lie to you all the time.”

the actor Erwin Fernandez Collado He advised Cubans not to turn all their misfortunes into a joke, and said that from time to time you have to be serious because it is not funny to be lied to all the time.

At the beginning of a wide post on social networks, the artist – who has lived in the United States since January 2022 – explained that his father, also actor Erwin Fernandez, had always defended comedians with all his might, and that he had always instilled in him respect for them. they.

“Making people laugh and think is an art,” he repeated to me, and he also told me on more than one occasion: “A clever joke is wonderful, it is an explosion of emotions that cannot be repeated, but When the root of the joke comes from the actions of the aggressor, a dark and ill-intentioned person, that joke becomes your enemy.“ Erwin explained in a scathing text, which he later deleted from Facebook.

The actor warned that making jokes about the misfortunes of an entire city can end up becoming a distraction that diverts energy from what’s really important.

“Why? Because the powerful lying abuser is testing his strength, and when he sees that your answer is a joke, he will try another joke for the second time. Push the pause! And So you will continue to get stronger every day, and every day you will push harder, because all in all, the strong say: “Burn them, take them to the extreme, they will never get beyond the joke.”“, he claimed.

The actor then recounted several daily tragedies of Cubans which he turned into a joke.

“…power outage: a joke; Needs: Another joke; Show Book, Winery, Another Joke; That there are no peas along the frozen rivers of Canada? Let’s make a joke! Let’s laugh at our problems! When in reality they are making fun of you and laughing at you, at how much you enjoy your jokes.”

“From time to time you have to be serious, because what is not a joke is to lie to him all the time, all your life. And the saddest thing: how the world sees it, how they see that what is terrible for many is terrible.” Joke while they laugh and have fun: Why help? Why interrupt that “happiness”?

Facebook screenshot/Erwin Fernandez Collado

Erdoin often posts texts expressing his concern about the crisis in Cuba.

He has emphasized on previous occasions that everything that happens in Cuba, in his opinion, affects the lives of those who live there and those who have left, and is not the fault of the “blockade”, but not the fault of the government either. Neither the Communist Party, nor the leaders, nor even the current ruler.

“The fault (let’s call it something) is your fault, those who are there, and all of us, those who are part of those people scattered around the world, who have left. We are the only ones to blame for keeping our heads down, speaking quietly, in corners, and leaving; Not taking advantage of universal human rights. You just have to look at it this way: Four cats dominate millions, deciding their lives, inside and outside Cuba. “Sad and pathetic,” he said last July.