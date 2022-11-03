‘Justice always appears’: Daniela Castro visits the shop she was arrested for theft four years ago

Daniela Castro confirmed that everything was confusing (Image: FILE)

That was in the late 80’s when Daniela Castro She appeared as a youth value on the Mexican screen by participating in the popular soap operas of the time, such as the classics gallbladder chainsAnd the The melodrama that conquered the audience and set it as a star.

Over the following years, the actress consolidated, in addition to embodying the heroes of the stories, she also began to play the role of villains, perhaps the most popular role in the almost 40-year career of the actress.

however, The scandal that the famous woman who hails from a family of experienced artists in 2018 kept her away from the entertainment world His career was marked by a negative meaning. Which is that in September of that famous year He was arrested for allegedly trying to steal some clothes In a clothing store in San Antonio, Texas, United States.

Telenovela “Cadenas de amargura” was Daniela Castro’s first major hit, a project in which she starred alongside “Negro” Araiza (Image: File)

Daniela Castro has been referred to the authorities for allegedly Seven pieces of clothing stolen from Saks Fifth Avenue from the Fifth StoreIt is worth about $700.

The actress was detained by security guards upon her exclusive departure a store and to be free Pay a fine of $815. Daniela denied the charges at all times, so the company considered pursuing the case’s investigation process.

According to an actress’s defense What life stole from me, It was all a misunderstanding, because I was going to go to the store With bags of clothes and accessories that he planned to return, He put on other clothes by mistake.

Since the unfortunate event, Daniela has moved away from public life to dedicate herself to her family (Instagram Daniela Castro)

The song immediately went viral in Mexico and the audience started popping up Strong criticism of the demobilizedwhich has also been the subject of cruel memes and jokes that she called “theft mania”.

In December of that year 2018, the famous woman returned to Mexico to give a press conference, in which she announced that she did not suffer from kleptomania, as reported in various media outlets.

Through tears, the 53-year-old today’s actress said so too His arrest and accusation was a complete injustice Which caused deep psychological and physical damage in the face of the wave of attacks on social networks. Additionally, he announced that he would file a lawsuit against the store in an alleged discrimination case.

“I have had the most difficult experience of my life. I have been judged, crucified, singled out, defeated and humiliatedHe said crying after that The niece of comedian Benito Castro. Similarly, Daniela mentioned that this situation is embarrassing It caused him to miss out on several job offers in the middle of the showAlthough he did not want to mention the names of the projects in which he was no longer required.

Then the US authorities decided that Daniela was innocent of the charges, where no evidence was found incriminating her. However, this attitude that became known to the public was too powerful for her The actress no longer wants to return to the world of soap operaswhich was his last work on screen in I confessed guiltmonths before his arrest in Texas.

But now, on November 2, the actress who has stayed out of the spotlight has shared on Instagram where He made reference to the painful affair he starred in over four years ago.

“In life, truth and justice always appear – November 2, 2022 – I love you! ‘, she wrote at the bottom of a video where she was seen paying for a purchase at what appeared to be the same store she was arrested at, in the event that followed. His career wasn’t what it used to be.

