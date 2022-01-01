January 1, 2022

Niega juez amparo a hermana de Genaro García Luna

Judge denies protection to Genaro Garcia from blocking Luna’s sister’s accounts

Winston Hale January 1, 2022 1 min read

A judge in the administrative affairs of Mexico City has denied the protection of justice Esperanza Garcia Luna Against the freezing of their bank accounts Financial Intelligence Division (UIF) and 2019.

The head of the Tenth District Court in Administrative Affairs dismissed and dismissed the defense, not only opposing their inclusion in the list of detained persons, but also approving the action of the Financial Intelligence Division, claiming only to block their accounts.

In this way, the sister of the former Secretary of Public Security during the six-year tenure of Philip Calderon Hinojosa, Genaro Garcia Luna, Who was imprisoned in the United States for his contacts with Sinaloa Cartel, will remain on the list of detainees, so he will not be able to use the National Financial System.

Thus, the action of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) led to the seizure of its assets.

Following the arrest of his brother in the United States, the Santiago Nieto-led FIU froze Esperanza García Luna’s bank accounts and ten other bank accounts, some of which belonged to Genaro García Luna’s wife, Cristina Pereyra Gálvez.

Prior to this action, Esperanza García Luna filed a lawsuit against Uber in January 2020 against Uber for blocking its bank accounts.

