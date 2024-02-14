Juan Gonzalez, Biden's adviser on Latin America, has resigned

Juan Gonzalez, National Security Council Principal Director for the Western Hemisphere. Photo: El Espectador – Gustavo Torrijos Zuluaga

President Joe Biden's top Latin America adviser has resigned, complicating the U.S. push for democratic reforms in Venezuela in exchange for sanctions relief.

Juan Gonzalez, Biden's special assistant and the National Security Council's (NSC) senior director for the Western Hemisphere, will depart in mid-March and be replaced by Daniel Erickson, the current deputy assistant secretary for the hemisphere. An NSC spokeswoman confirmed to Bloomberg News advised Biden. Gonzalez and Erickson both advised Biden when he served as vice president.

González was instrumental in efforts to convince President Nicolás Maduro to hold free and fair elections. That race, which saw the United States lift some economic sanctions, suffered a setback last month when the country's Supreme Court upheld a ban on opposition presidential candidate María Corina Machado from running for office.

Gonzalez has young children and has been considering leaving for months, said a person familiar with her decision who asked not to be identified.

The NSC spokesman praised Gonzalez's work in strengthening economic and security cooperation with Mexico and Canada, and his efforts to strengthen supply chains and address the Partnership for American Economic Prosperity, a group of a dozen countries focused on promoting growth in the hemisphere, created by Biden. Migration and its causes.

Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols has worked closely with Gonzalez on Venezuela strategy, and Deputy National Security Adviser John Finer could play a larger role in the Venezuela process once Gonzalez leaves. Finer and Gonzalez have visited Colombia together over the past two years as part of their efforts.

Gonzalez's work includes accelerating the arrival of Covid-19 vaccines to Latin America by 2021, and he is part of a team working on immigration policy and the US-Mexico border, where the US is facing the challenge of record numbers. Immigrants.

