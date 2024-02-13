(CNN) — The US Senate approved a $95.3 billion foreign aid bill for Ukraine and Israel in a vote early Tuesday.

The foreign aid package includes billions of dollars to support Ukraine and security aid to Israel, as well as humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza, the West Bank and Ukraine, among other priorities. It's unclear whether Johnson will hold a vote on the issue, and many House Republicans oppose continuing to provide more aid to Ukraine.

The bill passed the Senate despite Johnson's criticism of the amendment and former President Donald Trump signaling his opposition to the bill, arguing that the US should end foreign aid unless it is in the form of loans. The Senate vote was 70-29, with 22 Republicans voting in favor, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“History settles on all accounts,” McConnell said in a statement after the vote. “History will record that today, in the honor of American leadership and strength, the Senate did not bat an eyelid.”

The bill includes $60 billion in support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia, $14.1 billion in security assistance to Israel, $9.2 billion in humanitarian aid and $4.8 billion in support of regional partners in the Indo-Pacific region, in addition to other policy provisions. To the Senate Appropriations Committee.

“The House has to find a way, and it has to do it its way, but we have to start the process, and we've done that,” Senate Republican leader John Thune told reporters Tuesday.

The Senate passed the legislation last week after Republicans blocked a broader bill that would have tied foreign aid to a bilateral border deal. Republicans had initially called for it to be part of a border security bill, but rejected a bipartisan border deal amid fierce attacks on the measure from Trump and top House Republicans.

In a statement on Monday, Johnson criticized the foreign aid bill for its lack of border provisions, saying the Senate “should have gone back to the table to amend the current bill to include real border security provisions that would actually help.” An end to the current debacle”. Johnson had previously opposed a broader bill that included border regulations. Although the product of bipartisan negotiations and including restrictive border operations, the president described the provisions as insufficient.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer welcomed the passage of the legislation. Our allies, but the defense of Western democracy.

“If President Johnson brings this bill to the House, I am confident it will pass with the same strong bipartisan support,” Schumer said.

In opposition to the legislation, the Senate introduced the bill as Trump argued that the United States should not provide foreign aid solely through loans. Trump has also hinted at encouraging Russian aggression against NATO member states that do not pay their fair share.

Several Senate Republicans either supported or downplayed Trump's comments on NATO on Monday.

“I agree with him 100%,” Trump said of NATO members paying their dues or risking Putin invading their country.

The Alabama Republican suggested European allies should be “very concerned” about an invasion, saying they should protect themselves and not rely on the United States, adding that the country “can't protect everyone.”

Senate of Kansas. Roger Marshall said European allies concerned about Trump's comments should “get over it”.

“You know, they've got to get over it. They've got to stand up and be tough. We've got to protect our own border first. We've got to take care of things here at home first. When we protect our own border, when we take care of our home, “Great. Let's help others,” he told the Kansas Republican Party.

In the Senate, Kentucky Sen. Consideration of the bill dragged on for several days as Rand Paul protested the legislation and vowed to extend the deadline.

Any senator can slow down the process and force the Senate to take time-consuming votes to reach final approval.

Paul continued to procrastinate Sunday, saying he would wait until “hell freezes over.” He indicated that he was ready to talk about the national debt issue and other issues. “I love talking. It's one of my favorite things,” he said.

“We're doing this with a purpose,” Paul said. “I don't like it here… I don't come here because it's fun, I don't think enough people talk about credit risk.”

On Sunday, hours before the start of the Super Bowl, the House took a key vote to advance the package 67 to 27 overall.

Manu Raju and Kate Sullivan cnn contributed to this report.