A Dominican candidate for the presidency of the United States AlMomento.net

Claudia de la Cruz

New York.- A woman of Dominican origin has become a candidate for the presidency of the Socialist and Liberation Party of America (PSL).

Claudia de la Cruz, born to Dominican parents in The Bronx, proposes to “end the rule of the millionaires once and for all.”

His government plan includes seizing the top 100 US companies (including Amazon and Tesla), eliminating federal agencies such as the FBI, CIA, and Federal Reserve, taking control of the military, and abolishing the Senate and Supreme Court.

“Let's end capitalism before we end it” is the welcome slogan of the PSL website, which received 85,000 votes in the 2020 presidential election.

De la Cruz belongs to a handful of alternative candidates who, rather than winning an unlikely victory, tend to draw attention to specific agendas and present political ideas that differ from those of the two major US parties.

“Historically the only way we've been able to change something in society is through protest, through movement,” de la Cruz told The Guardian.

“None of what we have as working-class people in society is given to us at the benevolence of the ruling class: neither the right to vote nor access to the most basic human rights,” he explained.

