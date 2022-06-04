Johnny Depp, where was he when he found out he won the trial against Amber Heard | US Celebrity nnda nnlt | Fame

On June 1, a protracted slander trial between Johnny Depp s Amber Heard came to an end with Final verdict of the jury. The decision was based on all the evidence and witnesses provided by the parties. Finally, the judiciary decided that the ex-wife of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor had committed defamation.

The whole process was broadcast on social networks and reproduced. So the public was able to note the reaction of Amber Heard and her lawyer when they learned that she is guilty of all charges. during reading, his face was serious And look down.

Amber Heard and her lawyers (Photo: Evelyn Hochstein/Paul/AFP)

For their part, many also expected to see Johnny’s happy reaction, but only his legal team was present. When the accusations against the 58-year-old actor were finalized, in which only one of them was convicted, the legal team led by Benjamin Chew and Camille Vasquez considered this result a great victory.

The lawyers embraced, celebrated the bounty after six weeks of hard work and daily hearings. However, we couldn’t see Johnny, because he wasn’t in court.

A member of Johnny Depp’s legal team embraces after the sentencing (Photo: Evelyn Hochstein/Paul/AFP)

Where were you when you learned to judge?

Johnny Depp had traveled a few days ago to the United Kingdom, where he participated in a concert with his friends. That is why he decided to stay in the country to receive the news in a more relaxed atmosphere and accompanied by some friends.

Through social networking sites, pictures of the actor “Edward Scissorhands” were shared smiling in a bar in Newcastle, England, where he was accompanied by British singer Sam Fender.

Netizens were able to watch just 10 seconds of Johnny’s reaction, through the video that was shared. It can be seen how a group of people met the actor and left a pub called “Bridge Tavern”. Most of the citizens present came to express their support and congratulations to him with a smile.

What is the ruling?

First, the accusations against the “Aquaman” actress were read, in which it was determined that she was slandered and hated at all times. Accordingly, the amount to be paid to her ex-husband in compensatory and punitive damages amounted to $15 million, although the final amount became $8.35 million.

After that, the charges against Johnny Depp were read, with most of the charges, except for one, dismissed. This consists of information regarding the destruction of the apartment, which turned out to be leaked by the actor’s employee and considered false. Because of that, Johnny will have to pay 2 million to Amber Heard.