Jimmy Kimmel admitted he was asked not to read Donald Trump's negative comments toward the 2024 Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel responds to Trump at the Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel starred in one of the most memorable moments at the recent Academy Awards. At the end of the concert, Kimmel took some time to read the reviews that no one else did Former US President Donald Trump, He performed as a presenter for the most important cinema awards.

“Has there been a worse host than Jimmy Kimmel at the Oscars? His openness was that of a below-average person trying hard to be something he is not and can never be. Get rid of Kimmel and maybe replace him with another “talent” from ABC “Done, but cheap, George Stephanopoulos,” Trump said in his criticism of Kimmel.

Donald Trump used his social network Truth Social to talk about Jimmy Kimmel and the Oscars (Credit: Truth Social)

Donald even called the ceremony unnecessarily boring and politically correct, urging the Academy to give the awards to those who “really deserve them.”

“It's also a really bad show politically tonight, and has been for many years: boring and very unfair. Why don't they give the Oscars to those who deserve them? Maybe that way audience ratings and television will come back from the depths.” Make America Great Again!

With a smile on his face, the announcer decided to read in front of all the guests of the ceremony the comments that the candidate for the presidency of the United States had made about him. In response, Kimmel thanked Trump for watching the awards ceremony, in addition to mocking his recent legal troubles.

“Well, thank you, President Trump. thanks for watching. Isn't it time for you to go to prison?” Jimmy Kimmel responded to Donald Trump's criticism (Getty)

“Well, thank you, President Trump. thanks for watching. Isn't it time to go to prison? “Kimmel said, sparking laughter from everyone in attendance.

Some considered this moment to be the highlight of the night, and Kimmel's response was not actually rehearsed. It was requested not to mention Donald Trump At the party

This came in an interview conducted after the awards ceremony.

“They said to me: 'You have little time,' and I said: '”I'll read Trump's tweet“They said, 'No, no, don't read that,'” Kimmel said, laughing. “I was like 'yeah, I'll do it.'

Jimmy Kimmel confirmed he was not allowed to read Trump's criticism (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

By ignoring instructions, Kimmel gave viewers and attendees a moment that will go down in history.

And when it comes to historical moments, Al Pacino He starred in another film during the Academy Awards. The famous actor was responsible for announcing the Best Picture winner, but instead of following protocol and naming each of the nominees, The actor went straight to announce the winner, Which caused a huge stir on the networks.

In the final category of the Oscars, Al Pacino revealed the winner before introducing the nominees

At this point, Kimmel assumed that Al Pacino had probably never seen an awards show in his life.

“I guess you've never seen an awards ceremony before.” Kimmel said of the Oscar-winning actor. “Everyone in America seems to know how things are supposed to go… right down to 'And the Oscar goes to…' but not Al Pacino! God bless you.”

Oppenheimer is the film that won the Academy Award for Best Picture. The film won seven Academy Awards, including Best Original Score, Best Cinematography, Best Lead Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Editing, and Best Director.

It is worth noting that the last three awards were awarded to Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Christopher Nolan Respectively, they are the first to be received by these three figures in contemporary cinema throughout their careers.