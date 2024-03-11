Kate, Princess of Wales, apologizes for editing her Mother's Day photo

(CNN) — Kate, Princess of Wales, took responsibility and apologized for the edited official photo, which was removed by several international news agencies due to fears of tampering.

Kate said she was sorry for “any confusion” caused by the photo, after she “tried” editing the photos.

The photo, released on Sunday to mark Mother's Day in the UK, was Kate's first official photo since undergoing abdominal surgery in January.

But hours after it was published at Kensington Palace, four major photo agencies warned against its use, expressing concern that it had been edited.

Kate wrote on

The family usually posts a photo on Mother's Day, but this year's photo came amid a backdrop of intrigue and machinations. confusion Due to Kate's long absence from the public scene.

Kensington Palace said the photo was taken by William, Prince of Wales. It appeared on the front pages of a number of British newspapers and websites before any doubts were raised about it.