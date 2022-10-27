October 27, 2022

JetBlue is offering tickets from $31 on the Monster Sale

Zera Pearson October 27, 2022 1 min read

Those looking for deals to travel within the US during the Christmas and Thanksgiving holidays can now book a flight from Jet Blue Until tomorrow October 27 for travel between November 2 and February 15, 2023.

The company announced its Monster Sale, which will be available for three days with one-way flights starting at $31. To get the offer, travelers must fly on a Tuesday or Wednesday, depending on the airline.

Those who take advantage of these special offers will be able to fly one-way from Logan Airport to Baltimore for $31, to Cleveland for $49, to Charleston for $59, to Chicago for $69, to Miami, Nashville and New Orleans for $79, to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando for 99 or more.

Prices include taxes.

In the middle of autumn and with winter approaching, Jet Blue It wants to encourage customers to travel, with the local “monster sale only available for three days,” the airline wrote in a letter sent to its customers.

as part of monster saleTravelers who are looking to buy their flights and book a hotel, will get exclusive benefits that they cannot find anywhere else, and they can also book packages through Jet Blue vacations From $115 per person.

