Elon Musk says he doesn’t want Twitter to become a ‘borderless hell’

(CNN) – Elon Musk tried to reassure Twitter advertisers about the platform’s future in an open letter sent Thursday, a day before the $44 billion acquisition of the company was completed.

In his message, posted on Twitter, Musk said he did not want the platform to become a “limitless hell for everyone where you can say anything without consequences,” despite his stated promise to reduce moderation in Facebook’s content. “freedom of expression”.

Musk said he plans to loosen content restrictions and will permanently ban accounts previously removed from the platform for repeatedly violating its rules, including from former President Donald Trump.

These plans have raised questions about the potential impact on Twitter’s core ad sales business, as advertisers may be annoyed that their paid posts may appear alongside more controversial content.

Musk’s message seemed intended to allay those fears.

“In addition to complying with state laws, our platform should be warm and welcoming to everyone, where you can choose the experience you want based on your preferences,” he said in a Thursday post.

He added, “Basically, Twitter aspires to be the world’s most respected advertising platform, strengthening your brand and growing your business…Let’s build something extraordinary together.”

Musk also reiterated in the letter a previous statement he made that the Twitter acquisition was not intended to be a profitable venture for him.

The entrepreneur previously suggested that he wanted to increase Twitter’s subscription revenue to rely less on advertising.